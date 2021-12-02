Dovie Bogan Williams

Funeral service will be held Sunday Dec 5, 2021, 1 p.m., at Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church for Dovie Williams age 74. A native of Picayune, MS. On November 30, 2021, Dovie transition peacefully at Ochsner Hospital in Slidell, LA. Dovie graduated from George Washington Carver High School. She was a member of Weems Chapel United Methodist Church under the leadership of Rev. Robert Pitman. Dovie was employed at the Blanket Factory and retired from Picayune School District in Picayune, MS. as a bus monitor. Dovie is survived by 2 daughters: Tammy Scale of D’lberville`, MS., and NaTia Williams-Allen (Keith Allen) of New Orleans, LA; 3 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and four step grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, Edward William, Sr.; parents: Robert and Mable Bogan; siblings: Shirley, Jackie, and Doris; son-in-law, Nick Scales, Sr. Visitation will be from 10 until 12 noon at Baylous Funeral Home. Burial in the New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. MASK IS REQUIRED