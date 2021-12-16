Donald Lee Highnote

December 14, 2021

Donald Lee Highnote of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Tuesday December 14, 2021, at the age of 62.

Donald was a native of Pearl River County and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He adored his kids and grandkids and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife of forty-one years, Rebecca Mathis Highnote; sons, John W. Highnote (Rebecca) and Matthew D. Highnote (Kerry); daughter, Rose M. Gander (Tony); brother, Dale W. Highnote (Marlene); Nora Scoggin (Daryl; grandchildren, Dorian, Neil, Delpha, and Lena.

He is preceded in death by his parents, C.W. Highnote and Delpha Highnote; and brother, Brian Highnote.

A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday December 19, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church of Picayune, 401 5th Ave. Picayune, Ms.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.