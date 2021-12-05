Does your landscape include plants that help you with holiday decorating?

By Patricia R. Drackett

Director, The Crosby Arboretum, Mississippi State University

Assistant Extension Professor of Landscape Architecture

It’s the time of year when we explore new ways to decorate our homes for the holidays. I’ve been thinking back to the festive garlands, homemade holiday wreaths, and decorations crafted over the years from native plant materials. It doesn’t take much time to arrange a few clippings from your evergreen shrubs to add to your dining table or mantelpiece. These can provide a simple, no-cost but lovely finishing touch!

Fresh evergreens such as pine, magnolia, holly, cedar, or juniper will perk up a room, especially if graced by an arrangement of candles (do be sure to extinguish them when you leave!). A shiny brass bowl or urn is quite attractive when filled with greens.

Use a liner without a drainage hole and fill a container with water for longer lasting arrangements. Although they are not necessary, forms made of floral foam will provide additional support and shape to your project. Garlands can be created by wrapping branches along lengths of twine with floral wire. Ribbons, pinecones, or strings of lights can be added to festive arrangements.

Two common hollies found in the area are yaupon holly and American holly. These evergreen trees offer you perfect greenery for your wreath and garland projects and are quite attractive when mixed with pine boughs or Southern magnolia sprays.

Yaupon (Ilex vomitoria) is a common, small-leaved holly found along area roadsides, forest edges, and fence lines that grows to around 20 feet. The lacy shrub or small tree is exceptionally tough and is both salt tolerant and drought tolerant. Yaupon is also becoming increasingly popular as a tea due to its high caffeine content. An internet search for yaupon along with our state name and “tea” will yield sources. While you may not give this plant a second look, keep in mind that birds and wildlife in need of a late winter snack or a location for nest-building in spring will have an entirely different perspective on this plant. The branches are still prized by modern archers for creating arrow shafts.

Greenery from American holly has a history of being used for Christmas greenery. Carry your pruning shears with you when trimming greens for your table or mantle. Rather than just snapping off limbs from a tree or shrub, it is kinder to the plant to remove branches properly and judiciously. If you collect American holly, the project is made easier with a sturdy pair of leather gloves, sharp pruners, and an extra dose of patience and bravery.

Do you have a large specimen of Southern magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora) that wouldn’t miss a limb or two? The leaves make elegant holiday arrangements, especially when incorporated into o wreaths or garlands, perhaps even sprayed with gold or silver.

One plant that sports a bright burgundy fall color is Elliot’s blueberry (Vaccinium elliotii), which is currently glowing in the landscape. Locals call this native shrub and its relatives a “huckleberry”. It is commonly seen along forest edges, and sun will promote its best fall color.

Winter brings many days of pleasant weather, perfect for exploring the Arboretum.

