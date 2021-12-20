Disaster Recovery Centers to Close for the Holidays

Published 2:15 pm Monday, December 20, 2021

By Special to the Item

BATON ROUGE, La. – All Disaster Recovery Centers in Louisiana will be closed Dec. 24 – 26 and close again the following week Dec. 31 – Jan. 2 for the holidays.

The Alario Center in Westwego has a different schedule. It will be closed Dec. 23 – 26. It will open again Dec. 27 before closing permanently at 4 p.m. on Dec. 29.

For hours and other details, check the FEMA app (under Disaster Resources, select Talk to FEMA in Person) or visit the FEMA DRC Locator for a complete list of DRCs currently open in Louisiana. All centers will follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks will be required by both FEMA specialists and survivors.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account attwitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

