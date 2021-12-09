Diamond Dawgs Announce 2022 Schedule

STARKVILLE – The defending national champion Mississippi State baseball program and head coach Chris Lemonis have released the complete 2022 schedule, it was announced on Tuesday (December 7).

Mississippi State’s 56-game schedule features 32 home games, 20 road contests and four neutral site matchups. The schedule features a pair of lengthy homestands, as Dudy Noble Field hosts an 8-game homestand to open the campaign (Feb. 18-March 1) followed by a nine straight home games from April 5-19.

The opening weekend will feature a three-game home series against Long Beach State (Feb. 18-20), while the Diamond Dawgs will follow up by hosting UAPB in midweek action (Feb. 22) and Northern Kentucky in a weekend set (Feb. 25-27) to close out the month of February. The 8-game homestand closes with a midweek matchup versus Grambling State on Tuesday, March 1, in Starkville.

State will play its next six games away from Dudy Noble Field as the Dawgs travel to Pearl, Mississippi, on March 2 to take on Southern Miss in a neutral site contest at Trustmark Park. MSU will then travel to the Big Easy to face Tulane in a three-game road series (March 4-6) before heading to Biloxi, Mississippi, to battle Big 12 foe Texas Tech in a pair of midweek contests at MGM Park (March 8-9).

On March 11, the Diamond Dawgs return to the The Dude to host Princeton in a three-game weekend series, followed by a midweek matchup versus Binghamton (March 15) before opening Southeastern Conference play.

The SEC slate will begin on the road for the fourth time in the last six SEC seasons when MSU travels to Georgia for a three-game series at Foley Field on March 18-20. Since joining the SEC in 1933, Mississippi State has opened conference play on the road in 47 of 85 seasons.

MSU returns from Athens to face Southern in midweek action on March 22 before hosting Alabama in a three-game SEC series on March 25-27. The month of March concludes with a Tuesday night non-conference game at Memphis on March 29.

The Dawgs open April with a three-game road series in Fayetteville opposite the Arkansas Razorbacks (April 1-3) before hosting the next nine games at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville.

The 9-game home stretch begins on Tuesday, April 5, when UT Martin comes to town prior to a three-game weekend set versus LSU on April 8-10. UAB will face off against the Dawgs on Tuesday, April 12, before MSU hosts Auburn in a three-game SEC home series beginning on Thursday, April 14. The Diamond Dawgs will close out the homestand against Jackson State on April 19.

The Dawgs will travel to Oxford for a three-game road series against the Ole Miss Rebels (April 21-23), followed by the Governor’s Cup, which returns in 2022 with the Dawgs facing off against Ole Miss on Tuesday, April 26 at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

The next weekend features a road series at Missouri (April 29-May 1) before the Florida Gators head to Starkville for a three-game series on May 6-8. MSU will play its final four regular-season road games beginning on May 10 at Samford, followed by a three-game set at Texas A&M on May 13-15.

The Bulldogs finish with four games at home, starting with a midweek contest against North Alabama on May 17 before concluding SEC play against Tennessee on May 19-21 in Starkville.

The remainder of the regular season non-conference matchups will come in the midweek, as State hosts UT Martin (March 23), Mississippi Valley State (March 30), Arkansas State (April 13), UAB (April 20) and Jacksonville State (May 18).

The schedule is subject to change with television designations and game times announced at a later date, as well as information regarding season and single-game ticketing options for State’s 32 home games.

