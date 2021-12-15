Devin DeHarde, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Devin DeHarde, an Algebra teacher at Pearl River Central High School, has been named Nissan of Picyaune’s Teacher of the Week.

She teaches Algebra I, Algebra II Honors and Algebra III Honors at the school. DeHarde has been teaching for the past seven years, all seven of which have been at PRC High School.

Her favorite aspect of teaching is that she has the opportunity to get to know all of her students and celebrate their success.

“Nothing is more rewarding than when a former student comes back to tell you how well they are doing in college or in their chosen career and knowing I just might have had an impact on that success,” DeHarde said.

The most important thing she hopes her students take away from their time in her class is that they learn the importance of learning.

“The question is always, ‘when am I going to use this?’ and honestly they may not always need that particular skill, but I tell them they are going to need to learn something in whatever future they choose so I want them to learn how to be an active learner wherever life takes them,” DeHarde said.

Her students may not be aware that she recently became a National Board Certified teacher.