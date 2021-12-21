Deborah Sue Runnels of Hattiesburg, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the age of 64.

Deborah was a longtime resident of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and of the Baptist faith. She loved being happy and surrounded by her family. She will be missed by many.

She is survived by her husband of forty-seven years, Carl A. Runnels; sons, Dustin P. Runnels and Chris A. Runnels (Amanda); sister, Diane Glasscock; grandchildren, Christian, Mason and Aaron Runnels.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joy Hayes Smith and Nancy Broussard Smith; brothers, Joy H. Smith, Jr. and Ricky Smith.

Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Picayune Funeral Home with service beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Picayune Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.