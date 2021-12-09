Cross tabbed first team All-SEC by Associated Press

STARKVILLE – The accolades continue to come in for Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross.

Cross was selected first team All-SEC by the Associated Press on Wednesday after already receiving the same recognition from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and the league’s coaches.

The sophomore from Laurel, Mississippi started all 12 games for the Bulldogs at left tackle and was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice this season. Cross only surrendered two sacks in 919 snaps and received an 86.7 overall blocking grade from PFF, which was the second-highest in the conference by an offensive tackle.

Cross is the first MSU offensive lineman to receive first team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press since Ben Beckwith in 2014. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is the Bulldogs’ first offensive tackle to be recognized as a first teamer since Derek Sherrod in 2010.

Cross also earned the Hull Trophy this season, which is presented annually to the top collegiate offensive lineman in Mississippi.

