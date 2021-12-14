Clarence Larry Trotter

December 4, 2021

Graveside services for Clarence Larry Trotter will be held at Noon, Thursday, December 16, 2021, in New Palestine Cemetery, 2500 Palestine Road, Picayune, MS 39466 with visitation, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 5-7pm in Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Clarence Larry was born on March 1, 1966, to the late Elouise and Arthur Trotter, Jr. in Picayune, MS.

He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of House of Refuge under the leadership of Rev. Brad Hefner. He was a graduate of Picayune Memorial High and loved, hunting, fishing, and most of all his children.

Clarence Larry gained his angel wings on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Highland Community Hospital at the age of 55.

He was preceded in death by his parents.; grandparents, Stella and Arthur Trotter, Sr.; two sons, Cornelius Young and Chassenten Eli; sisters, Connie Jenkins, Linda Trotter, Brenda Trotter, Aileen Trotter, Wylene Trotter; and other relatives.

Clarence Larry leaves to cherish loving memory, Constance Robinson, Cordaria Gray, Cordarius Gray, Candre’ Trotter, Chastity Johnson, Shakyrira Trotter, Corneilus Young, Chasen Trotter, Chase Jenkins, Deundria Trotter, Clarence Eli, Chassenten Eli, Charles Rester; brother, Perry Trotter; sister, Jerla Jenkins;11 grandchildren, Kingston, Ma’Loni, Chasity, Deshaundrick, Christanna, Auriana, Deja, Michael, Hakeem, Layloni and Aurianna; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends,

Due to the Pandemic mask and face covering will be observed.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home