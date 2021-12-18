CEPA extends deadline to apply for Operation Round Up grants

Coast Electric Power Association is extending the deadline to apply for Operation Round Up grants to Dec. 20.

Operation Round Up collects voluntary donations from Coast Electric Power Association members that are used to benefit charitable organizations in the counties of Hancock, Harrison and Pearl River. Since 2018, the program has helped more 1,278 organizations and distributed an estimated $303,112. The Operation Rounded Up began the first round of grant distribution in April of 2019. Since then, grants have been awarded quarterly.

Any organization in Coast Electric’s service area can apply for funding. Charitable organizations in those three counties can apply for a grant up to $10,000 until the Dec. 20 deadline. Applications can be submitted through the Coastal Electric Power Association’s website.