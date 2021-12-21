Carroll Ann Knapp of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the age of 82.

Visitation will be held at 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home with service beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Picayune Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.