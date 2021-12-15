Carriere man injured in motorcycle collision

Officers with the Picayune Police Department were called to exit 10 off of Interstate 59 in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle Saturday night. No fatalities were reported to have occurred as a result of the incident.

According to a departmental release, 52-year-old Paul Vincent of Carriere was exiting the interstate at Carriere approaching West Union Road at about 5 p.m. when for an unknown reason he failed to stop the motorcycle he was riding and was ejected from the vehicle.

The release goes on to state a witness told officers that he saw the motorcycle exiting the interstate at a high rate of speed and when the operator attempted to stop, control of the vehicle was lost, resulting in the motorcycle skidding down the ramp and striking a curb before destroying a nearby stop sign.

The motorcycle crossed West Union Road and Vincent was ejected before coming to rest in a ditch.

Vincent told officers that he lost control of the motorcycle due to another vehicle in front of him braking hard, so when he tried to bring his motorcycle to stop the brakes locked up, the release states. Vincent was later transported by helicopter for treatment of his injuries. An update on his condition was not included in the release.