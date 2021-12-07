Carl Victor Mark, born August 14, 1937, originally from Detroit, MI, returned to his Father in Heaven on Saturday, December 4, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 14, at 1:00 PM, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church.

US Marine, retired St Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy. Many thanks to the nurses and staff at St Joseph Hospice.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com