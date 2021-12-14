Cameron Brown and Keshunti Nichols named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River basketball standouts Keshunti Nichols (Pearl) and Cameron Brown (Hattiesburg) have been named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week for their performances last week.

KESHUNTI NICHOLS

Nichols was incredible in Pearl River’s matchups with Hinds, Eastern Florida State and No. 1 Northwest Florida State.

The guard claimed 15 points in the Wildcats matchup with the Eagles. In the Wildcats’ game against Eastern Florida, she scored 14 points on 7-for-10 shooting. She also hauled in seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in the game.

In the game against Northwest Florida, Nichols added in four rebounds, one steal and one block.

Through 11 games, Nichols paces the Wildcats in points per game and rebounds per game with 8.5 and 5.5, respectively.

CAMERON BROWN

In Pearl River’s single game of the Week, Brown turned in his best performance of the season.

In the Wildcats 66-57 victory over Hinds, the 6-foot-3 Brown scored 19 points.

He also grabbed eight boards, two blocks and one assist in the game.

After Pearl River’s first nine games, Brown is second on the team in points per game with 11.6. He’s also in the top five for rebounds, averaging 4.2.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Sept. 7: Diamond Jones (volleyball) and Maddux Francis (men’s soccer)

Sept. 13: Julianah Overstreet (volleyball) and Bryan Whitehead II (football)

Sept. 20: Jessica Harrison (women’s soccer) and Harper Baggett (men’s soccer)

Sept. 27: Sydney Salter (women’s soccer, volleyball) and Gavin Taylor (men’s soccer)

Oct. 4: Sydney Spataro (women’s soccer) and Durron Myers (men’s soccer)

Oct. 11: Leah Draine (volleyball) and Tony Brown (football)

Oct. 18: Diamond Jones (volleyball) and Justin Jefferson (football)

Oct. 25: Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (women’s soccer) and Alex Emery (men’s soccer)

Nov. 2: Bailey Smith (women’s soccer) and Zach Jones (football)

Nov. 8: Bryanna Taylor (women’s basketball) and Ryley Smith (men’s soccer)

Nov. 15: Gabby Collier (women’s basketball) and Cameron Brown (men’s basketball)

