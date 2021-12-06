Bulldogs look to reverse earlier setback

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s basketball team gets the chance to avenge its only loss Monday when the Bulldogs travel to Ellisville.

Tipoff against undefeated Jones is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed athttps://jcbobcats.com/watch, and tickets must be purchased ahead of time at http://jcbobcats.com/tickets.

Records

MGCCC: 8-1/1-0 MACCC, T-1 st in MACCC

in MACCC Jones: 7-0/1-0 MACCC, T-1st in MACCC

Last Time Out

MGCCC beat Holmes 75-62 on Thursday, with Carr Thiam (So., Wharton/Tampa, Fla.) scoring 16.

Jones beat Meridian 75-58 to behind 22 points from Jabari Bowman.

Previous Meeting

Jones beat Gulf Coast 78-69 at Perk on Nov. 18 in a non-conference matchup. The Bulldogs were led by 21 from Melvion Flanagan (So., Peabody/Alexandria, La.) and 20 from Chiam.

Three Ahead

Thursday, Dec. 9: vs. Baton Rouge, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6: vs. Mississippi Delta, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10: at Northeast Mississippi, Booneville, 6 p.m.

