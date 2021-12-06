Bulldogs host No. 3 Jones

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women get a chance to gauge where they stand nationally Monday when No. 3 Jones visits.

Tipoff at Perkinston is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game at the Weathers-Wentzell Center will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/9983302.

Records

MGCCC: 7-1/1-0 MACCC, T-1 st in MACCC

in MACCC Jones: 4-0/1-0 MACCC, T-1st in MACCC

Last Time Out

MGCCC destroyed Holmes 103-44 on Thursday in Goodman. Elsie Harris had 19 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Jones beat Meridian 75-40 Thursday at Ellisville. JaKayla Johnson led the Bobcats with 14 points.

Previous Meeting

Jones beat Gulf Coast 98-67 on March 20 at Ellisville.

Three Ahead

Thursday, Dec. 9: at Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6: at Mississippi Delta, Moorhead, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8: vs. Baton Rouge, Perkinston, 2 p.m.

