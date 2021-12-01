Bulldogs host Holmes in MACCC opener

MGCCC Sports Information

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men open MACCC action Thursday by hosting the team that ended their season in the spring. The Bulldogs play Holmes at 6 p.m. at the Weathers-Wentzell Center. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/9964494.

The conference has eliminated divisions this year, which means one game against the 14 other schools in league play.

Records

• MGCCC: 7-1

• Holmes: 2-3

Last Time Out

• MGCCC beat LSU Eunice 90-73 at home Monday. Melvion Flanagan (So., Peabody/Alexandria, La.) led the Bulldogs with 22 points and four assists.

Caleb McCarty (So., Biloxi/Biloxi) led the team with seven rebounds.

• Holmes beat Southern-Shreveport 81-66 on Tuesday. Tyler Talley had 29 points.

Previous Meeting

Holmes knocked Gulf Coast out of the postseason last year in the second round of the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament. Holmes won 96-89, but it was a one-possession game in the final minute. Holmes went on to win the region tournament and advance to the nationals.

Notes

• Gulf Coast ranks second in the MACCC in offensive, averaging 92.3 points. Holmes is 14th (64.8).

• Gulf Coast is fourth in field-goal percentage (47.0). Holmes is 12th (41.3).

• Gulf Coast is second in rebounds (47.8). Holmes is 14th (31.5)

• Melvion Flanagan is third in the league in scoring (21.5).

• Carr Thiam is ninth in the league in scoring (16.0) and eighth in 3-piont percentage (46.6).

• Lee Flenor is fifth in the league in field-goal percentage (67.3).

Three Ahead

• Monday, Dec. 6: at Jones, Ellisville, 6 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 9: vs. Baton Rouge, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

• Thursday, Jan. 6: vs. Mississippi Delta, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

