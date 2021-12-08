Bulldogs host Bears in final 2021 game
Published 2:54 pm Wednesday, December 8, 2021
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast entertains Baton Rouge on Thursday in the last men’s basketball game of the calendar year.
Tipoff at the Weathers-Wentzell Center is at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/9983916.
Records
- MGCCC: 8-2
- Baton Rouge: 2-8
Last Time Out
- MGCCC took the lead in the final minute at Ellisville on Monday but couldn’t hold on in an 83-81 loss to Jones. Anthony Ratliff (So., Terry/Jackson) had 23 points and eight rebounds.
- Baton Rouge beat Mississippi Delta 79-58 on Saturday. Morantz James had 20 points to lead the Bears.
Previous Meeting
Gulf Coast beat Baton Rouge 82-63 in Baton Rouge on Nov. 23. Donovan Sanders (Fr., Lake Cormorant/Walls) had 19 points and Lee Flenor (So., South Miami/Miami, Fla.) had 11 rebounds.
Three Ahead
- Thursday, Jan. 6: vs. Mississippi Delta, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 10: at Northeast Mississippi, 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 13: vs. Pearl River, 6 p.m.
