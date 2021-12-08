Bulldogs host Bears in final 2021 game

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast entertains Baton Rouge on Thursday in the last men’s basketball game of the calendar year.

 

Tipoff at the Weathers-Wentzell Center is at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/9983916.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 8-2
  • Baton Rouge: 2-8

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC took the lead in the final minute at Ellisville on Monday but couldn’t hold on in an 83-81 loss to Jones. Anthony Ratliff (So., Terry/Jackson) had 23 points and eight rebounds.
  • Baton Rouge beat Mississippi Delta 79-58 on Saturday. Morantz James had 20 points to lead the Bears.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Baton Rouge 82-63 in Baton Rouge on Nov. 23. Donovan Sanders (Fr., Lake Cormorant/Walls) had 19 points and Lee Flenor (So., South Miami/Miami, Fla.) had 11 rebounds.

Three Ahead

  • Thursday, Jan. 6: vs. Mississippi Delta, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 10: at Northeast Mississippi, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 13: vs. Pearl River, 6 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

