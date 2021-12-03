Brandon Garrett Richardson

Published 4:27 pm Friday, December 3, 2021

By Staff Report

Brandon Garrett Richardson of Carriere, Mississippi went to be with the Lord after a long struggle of battling cancer, on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the age of 25 with family by his side. Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Monday December 6, 2021, at West Union Baptist Church. Service will begin at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Bro. Randy Smith and Bro. Bud Putnam. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

More News

Based on the stats, the Maroon Tide and Green Wave matchup will be a powerhouse game

MGCCC trounces Holmes by 59

Gulf Coast men open MACCC play with a W

Pearl River men cruise past East Central in MACCC opener

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar