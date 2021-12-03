Brandon Garrett Richardson of Carriere, Mississippi went to be with the Lord after a long struggle of battling cancer, on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the age of 25 with family by his side. Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Monday December 6, 2021, at West Union Baptist Church. Service will begin at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Bro. Randy Smith and Bro. Bud Putnam. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.