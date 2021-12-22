Blue Devils fall short in overtime against Hartfield Hawks

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils basketball team lost its second game of the Christmas tournament in overtime to the Hartfield Academy Hawks, 45-40.

Junior Kyle Penton finished the game with 9 points, senior Heath Brunson had eight points and seven rebounds and senior Tyce Yarborough had six points with eight rebounds.

“We did some good things early on and we actually did some good things in the third and early in the fourth quarter but we just couldn’t find a way to finish,” said boys basketball Head Coach Scott Stephens.

The Blue Devils saw their first overtime game of the year yesterday, and Stephens thought his team handled it well.

He didn’t see their body language show off signs of fatigue, but where they lost the game was in a lack of play making.

Stephens said the difference during the overtime game was that the Hartfield Academy Hawks made plays down the stretch and the Blue Devils couldn’t.

The Blue Devils have one more game to conclude the Christmas tournament. PRC will tip off with the Christian Collegiate Academy Bulldogs this Wednesday, Dec. 22.