Blue Devils drop first loss in Christmas Tournament

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils took a hard 52-47 loss to the Pearl River Rebels in their three-day Christmas Tournament opener. The loss moves the Blue Devils to 10-4 on the season.

Senior Trevor Stomeyer led PRC’s scoring with 13 points, while senior Heath Brunson finished with six points.

“We came out flat and stayed flat, we dug ourselves a hole and when you do that it’s pretty difficult to get out of it,” said boys basketball Head Coach Scott Stephens.

Next, the Blue Devils will play the Hartfield Academy Hawks on Tuesday. With the quick turn around, Stephens and his Blue Devils plan to make it about Blue Devils basketball and not the opponent, and try to execute their game plan and limit unnecessary turnovers.

“We always feel like it’s a PRC issue instead of an opponent issue, so we got to do a better job of taking care of us, and I think if we do that we’ll get back on track,” said Stephens.