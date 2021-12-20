Biloxi PD works vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal collision

Published 8:50 pm Sunday, December 19, 2021

By Special to the Item

On Friday, December 17, 2021, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County involving a pedestrian. A 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by Byron Ladner, 18, Pass Christian, MS, traveled south on Highway 53 when it collided with Lonny Higdon, 79, of Gulfport, MS, crossing the roadway. Lonny Higdon was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

More News

McComb Felon Sentenced to 32 Months in Federal Prison for Possession of a Firearm

Columbus Man Sentenced to over 3 Years in Prison for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Jackson Man Pleads Guilty to Discharging a Firearm During a Crime of Violence

Wiggins Man Pleads Guilty to Transportation of Child Pornography

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar