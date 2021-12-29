Biloxi PD working death of 2-year-old child

On December 27, 2021, around 06:00 a.m., the Biloxi Police Department received a 911 call from the 300 block of St. Mary Boulevard, Biloxi, during which a female reported that her 2-year-old son was unresponsive. First responders arrived on scene and transported the child to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Biloxi Police Department, Harrison County Coroner’s Office, and State Medical Examiner’s Office are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and no criminal charges have been filed.