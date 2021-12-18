Biloxi PD makes arrest in shooting death

On Sunday, November 21, 2021 at approximately 10:50 PM, the Biloxi Police Department (BPD) responded near the 2000 block of Lawrence Street, Biloxi, MS 39531 in reference to reported gunshots. Upon arrival, BPD Officers located a female deceased from an apparent gunshot-wound. A male gunshot-wound victim was also located on scene and transported to an area hospital. He is listed in critical condition. The investigation is on-going, no arrests have been made at this time.

** Update 12/17/2021 On December 17th 2021, Biloxi Police arrested 26-year-old Tyler Edwin Matthews of Biloxi on warrants for Aggravated Assault and First Degree Murder in relation to the shooting incident on November 21st, 2021. Witness statements and evidence collected at the scene assisted in identifying Matthews as a suspect. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Nick Patano issued a $250,000 bond for the Aggravated Assault warrant and a No Bond for the First Degree Murder warrant. Matthews was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.