Biloxi PD asking for information in case of missing girl since October

Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 29 Y/O W/F Alanna Evelyn Elliott reported Missing by her family on 24 December 2021, stating they had not seen or spoken to her since October 2021. Elliott was last seen in the area of Beach Blvd and Reynoir St on 15 November 2021 by Police, but had been at the Back Bay Mission, 1012 Division St. on 16 November. Elliott is reported to be 5’01” approximately 110 lbs, last seen wearing black pants, white shoes, black shirt, with a maroon hooded jacket. Elliott has brown hair that has been dyed red, and is currently believed to be homeless, and does not have a phone. If seen please contact the Biloxi Police Department, or your local Law Enforcement