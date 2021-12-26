Biloxi PD asking for help to identify theft suspect

Published 5:21 pm Sunday, December 26, 2021

By Special to the Item

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to identify an alleged theft suspect. The unknown male, pictured below, allegedly took merchandise without paying, in the 2600 block of CT Switzer Sr. Dr. on 11/29/21 around 08:42AM. The male subject was wearing a dark blue hoodie with designs and writing on the sleeves, ball cap, white and blue shorts with black and white slides. The alleged suspect left the property in a gray Honda CR-V (SUV). The alleged suspect may frequent the Gulfport area around Pembrook Circle.

