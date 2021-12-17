Funeral Services for Beverly Gautreaux Maggiore, age 83 Years, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, December 16, will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Christian Life Assembly of God.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 at the Christian Life Assembly of God.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Darrell W. Worley will officiate the service.

A native of Lockport, LA, she was an Executive Secretary and a member of Christian Life Assembly of God. She will be loved and missed by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Camille S. Gautreaux and Leoncia Orgeron Gautreaux; her husband, Joseph Maggiore; her daughter, Donna Bordelon; and her sister, Diana G. Hartman.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Christopher T. (Dallas) Lacoste and Warren Lacoste; her grandchildren, Kayla Lacoste, Kelsey (Jared) Schubert, Lindsey Lacoste, Chloe Holland, and Amelia Lacoste; her great granddaughters, Ava, Alivia, Natalie, and Hazelyn; and her niece and nephew, Connie (James Kimble) Detillier, and Robert Hartman.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com