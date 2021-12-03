Based on the stats, the Maroon Tide and Green Wave matchup will be a powerhouse game

Being ranked ninth in state, Picayune’s Maroon Tide is gearing up for a competitive game against #3 West Point Green Wave in the 5A State Championship game, set for Saturday at 7 p.m. in the M.M. Roberts Stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi. Going by the stats each team has racked up so far this year, this will be a game for the ages.

The Picayune Maroon Tide is led by 5A region Coach of the Year Cody Stogner, who has guided his team to a 13-1 season and a 7-0standing in league play. The Maroon Tide’s combination of hard runners and a relentless defense has maintained the team’s dominance throughout the season. Junior running back Dante Dowdell has been a workhorse for the Maroon Tide all season. He’s racked up over 2,406 rushing yards on the year with 304 carries and 26 touchdowns. Chris Davis and Darnell Smith have also played integral roles in the Maroon Tide’s running game. Davis has 82 carries for 814 yards and 15 touchdowns and Smith has 74 carries for 592 yards and eight touchdowns. Noah Carter, Niquis Ratcliff and Dorian Robinson each have over 150 yards in carries on the season. The Maroon Tide’s reliable running game has totaled 4,770 rushing yards for 68 touchdowns.

Senior quarterback and Maroon Tide captain Dawson Underwood has been a true leader this season. He’s done a little bit of everything for the Maroon Tide offense, throwing 19/37 for 554 yards and five touchdowns. He made smart decisions as well, throwing only two interceptions this season. Underwood rushed for 88 yards and has four rushing touchdowns and has connected with nine Maroon Tide wide receivers going into Saturday’s game. Senior Noah Carter led all Maroon Tide receivers with nine catches, 276 yards and three touchdowns. Also of note is junior Jessiah Contee, who’s caught three passes for 118 yards and one touchdown.

On the defensive end, the Maroon Tide forced 22 fumbles and recovered 16 while intercepting eight passes. Sophomore Amarion Tyson led the Maroon Tide in tackles with 169, he’s picked up three sacks along with four forced fumbles. Senior Dorian Robinson has picked up 119 tackles, 11 being for a loss of yards, 68 solo tackles and one interception. Sophomore Jabari McWilliams has made 101 tackles, 10 for a loss of yards, and two sacks.

The Green Wave is led by Head Coach Chris Chambless, who has put his Green Wave program through a six-peat state championship. Their offense is led by sophomore quarterback Kahnen Daniels. Daniels stands at 30/59 in passing completions for 492 yards and six touchdowns and has only thrown two interceptions this season. The team’s running game is led by Cameron Young, Keshawn Henley and Kahnen Daniels. Young has racked up 1,344 yards on 165 carries for 18 touchdowns. Henley has picked up 1,042 yards and 94 carries for 16 touchdowns and Daniels has 988 yards with 88 carries for eight touchdowns. On the receiving end for the Green Wave, the team employs the skills of three wide receivers who currently raked up 100 or more yards each.

Senior Jamarquez Melton carries the load with 28 catches for 323 yards and six touchdowns and Ahmari Cox is right behind with 320 yards off 13 catches with one touchdown. Defensively, the Green Wave is a well rounded team. With a total of 428 tackles, 30 being loss of yards, 12 interceptions with nine recovered fumbles, Picayune will have a good team to play against come Saturday night.

The 5A Championship game will be this Saturday night Dec. 4 at the University of Southern Mississippi. Kick off is set at 7 p.m.