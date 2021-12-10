Arrests collected on Dec. 9, 2021

Kaylee Nicole Burns, 29, 81 Mcardy Island Dr.; arrested on Dec. 2, for possession of paraphernalia.

Jace Logan Dawsey, 31, 1413 Lafayette Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 2, for endangerment by bodily substance.

James Henry Ellis, 32, 141 Lilac Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 2, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Shannon Marie Franzen, 43, 130 Sixth Ave, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 2, for three counts of attempted crime, arson of a dwelling, third degree arson of personal property, three counts of conspiracy and false pretenses.

Briana Lashay Harris, 24, 401 Whitesand Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Dec. 2, for petit larceny.

Brandin Daniel Hilton, 37, 89 Lawson Taylor Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 2, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Jim Alan Lumpkin, 42, 1410 Fifth Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 2, for trafficking a controlled substance, conspiracy and probation violation.

Charles Marcos Magee, 38, 1104 Fifth Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 2, for contempt of court, probation violation and sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Silas Moriah Oceana, 31, 120 Village Circle, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 2, for three counts of contempt of court.

Daniel Brigham Silva, 52, 19 Railroad St., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 2, for contempt of court.

David Scott Chappuis, 34, 2836 Harvard Dr., Metairie, La.; arrested on Dec. 3, for DUI.

Howard Jose Colon, 51, 66101 St. Michael Circle, Pearl River, La.; arrested by MDOC on Dec. 3, for probation violation.

Melcheior Joshua Johnson, 39, 5944 Tchipitoulas, Apt. F, New Orleans; arrested by MHP on Dec. 3, for receiving stolen property, and two counts of controlled substance violations.

Stephen Ashley Malley, 41, 23236 Indian Ridge Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 3, for four counts of contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.

Mark Douglas Massey, 51, 27 Massey Meadows Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 3, for trespassing and shoplifting.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 44, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 3, for public drunk/profanity.

Gary Wayne Smith, 49, 1510 Sustain Rd., Cecilia, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 3, for rape.

Shaun Kelton Sumrall, 19, 191 Herrin Rd., Lumberton; arrested on Dec. 3, for speeding on state highway, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license, failure to stop when signaled, careless driving, running a stop sign and no turn signal.

Brandy Ann Treadway , 43, 927 E. Canal St.; arrested on Dec. 3, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Paakiki Takashi Victor, 37, 236 Napoleon Ave., Slidell; arrested by MHP on Dec. 3, for probation violation.

Keri Annie Armstrong, 39, 2521 Oklahoma Dr., Marrero, La.; arrested by Poplarville PD on Dec. 4, for disorderly conduct.

Oliver Jack Creel, 70, 101 Moody St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 4, for DUI.

Larry Gene Gonzalez, 31, 2118 Crestwood Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 4, for contempt of court, driving while license suspended, improper registration, no insurance, no helmet while operating motorcycle, resisting arrest by fleeing and disorderly conduct.

James Brandon Martin, 43, 50 Shady Oak Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 5, for open season licensure requirement violation, two counts of entering posted land without permission, hunting or trapping without a license and taking of game without a license.

Sterling Clint Emery, 35, 318 Clark St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 6, for two counts of contempt of court.

Jordan Michael Fairconetue, 28, 27 South Ridge Lane, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 6, for disorderly conduct, contempt of court and two counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Michael Robert Fuller, 47, 1381 Marina Dr., Slidell; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 6, for false pretense.

Eusebio George Garcia, 53, 48 Eldridge Patch Rd.; arrested by MDOC on Dec. 6, for probation violation.

Holly Nicole Kulas, 37, 303 Hide-A-Way Lake Lane, Carriere; arrested on Dec. 6, for domestic violence.

James Henry Lane, 32, 146 ET Poole Rd., Poplarville; arrested by MDOC on Dec. 6, for probation violation.

Tracy Lynn Penton, 53, 147 Jasmine Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 6, for contempt of court.

Jason Allen Swords, 41, 331 Balmoral Dr., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 6, for contempt of court, stalking and cyber stalking.

Garrett Tyler Ford, 24, 632 Lakeside Dr., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 7, for possession of paraphernalia, no proof of insurance and careless driving.

Marcus Tremayne Harry, 45, 316 Fannie Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 7, for aggravated assault.

Trinity Michelle Robbirds, 41, 909 Catalpa Court, Gulfport; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 7, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Charles Judson Stafford, 29, 84 Morel Rd., Poplarville; arrested on Dec. 7, for two counts of contempt of court.

Lisa Helmer Stein, 57, 135 Sam Mitchell Rd.; arrested on Dec. 7, for DUI.

Crystal Ann Wagner, 39, 358 Beatrice Ave., Johnstown, Pa.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 7, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Tristan Thomas Bagget, 24, 2518 Highway 43 N.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 8, for DUI, careless driving, no turn signal and possession of paraphernalia.

Skylar Broughton Bailey, 29, 106 West Church St., Poplarville; arrested by MDOC on Dec. 8, for probation violation.

Kevin Anthony Hernandez, 34, 26 Justin Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 8, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Kennis Jeodrick Loper, 20, 31188 McGowin Rd., Angie, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 8, for contempt of court and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shaion Clayton Polkey, 24, 27660 Highway 430, Franklinton, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 8, for telephone harassment and two counts of making a terroristic threat.

Rhonda Ann Schwartz, 53, 121 Woodland Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 8, for DUI third.

Jamal Rashad Thompson, 31, 2500 Highway 43 S.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 8, for sale transfer, manufacture or distribution of a certain amount of a controlled substance within a 12 month period.