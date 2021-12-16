Arrests collected on Dec. 16, 2021

Billy Mace Cavanaugh, 25, 202 Old Camp Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 10, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Thomas Coban Farve, 64, 210 Haugh Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 10, for aggravated assault.

Nemiah Gabbard, 55, 37330 Howard Obarry Rd., Pearl River, La.; arrested on Dec. 10, for contempt of court.

Bobby Christopher Hayden, 27, 13 American Way; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 10, for drug court violation.

Robin Ann Johnston, 58, 21 B Lang Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 10, for possession of controlled substance.

Percy Dewayne Pittman, 36, 14 Regina Way, Hattiesbug; arrested on Dec. 10, for speeding, reckless driving and DUI.

Joseph Matthew Tolis, 45, 143 Golden Pheasant, Slidell, La.; arrested by MHP on Dec. 10, for no tag, DUI and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Charles Cody Delaughter, 36, 69499 16th Section Rd., Pearl River, La.; arrested on Dec. 11, for contempt of court.

Leann Lewis, 42, 24 Garrett McGill Dr., Poplarville; arrested by MHP on Dec. 11, for careless driving, DUI, no insurance and no driver’s license.

Elijah Randall Saucier, 29, 114 N. Hughes St., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Dec. 11, for three counts of commercial burglary, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Luis Antonio Hernandez-Dorantes, 23, 203 N. Steele St.; arrested on Dec. 12, for DUI, speeding, no insurance and no driver’s license.

Elias Isai Hernandez-Huerta, 30, 3292 Rosamot Ave., Memphis, Tenn.; arrested by MHP on Dec. 12, for littering with trash or substance likely to cause fire.

James Marion Luper, 54, 39 Woodridge Lane; arrested on Dec. 12, for domestic violence.

Dwayne Lamar Martin, 37, 113 Village Circle; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 12, for possession of a controlled substance.

Charles James Rohrbacker, 46, 33 Easy St.; arrested on Dec. 12, for two counts of contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.

Lauren Rachelle Shows, 37, 25 Pin Oak Lane, Purvis; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 12, for probation violation, possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance violation and disorderly conduct.

Jason Allen Swords, 42, 6 Pauline Lane; arrested on Dec. 12, for resisting arrest by fleeing, trespassing and contempt of court.

Jordyn Lea Frierson, 29, 14 Johnny Johnson Rd., Carriere; arrested by MDOC on Dec. 13, for probation violation.

Melvin Lionell Jones, 42, 4705 New Hope Ave., Pascagoula; arrested on Dec. 12, for US Marshall.

Anthony Mark Boudouin, 31, 65 Richardson Ozona Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 14, for sale, distribution or transfer of a controlled substance.

Dusty Wayne Dunn, 40, 59 Lynell Lee, Wiggins; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 14, for possession of a controlled substance, no insurance, no driver’s license, resisting arrest by fleeing, no helmet, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

Preston Nathaniel Martin, 36, 504 Old Highway 11, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 14, for trespassing.

Nicolette Patricia Penton, 44, 31 Davis Dawsey Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 14, for contempt of court.

Edward Jerome Peters, 45, 6 Leroy Parker Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 14, for controlled substance violation.

Henry Ottimus Smith, 49, 589 Homer Ladner Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 14, for possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance violation.

Danielle E. Dorr, 34, 715 S. Haugh Ave., Apt. 117; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 15, for no insurance, no seatbelt and DUI.

Morgan Keri Gallagher, 26, 3040 Hidden Place, Kiln; arrested by PRCSO on Dec. 15, for possession of paraphernalia.

Francisco Gonzalez, 37, 1203 Ruby St., Penitas, Texas; arrested by MHP on Dec. 15, for controlled substance violation and no insurance.

Keith Kennedy, 33, 43 Dunhurst Long Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 15, for DUI, contempt of court and trespassing.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 44, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 15, for public drunk/profanity, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Brian Edward Wright, 44, 85 Powe Rd., Purvis; arrested by Picayune PD on Dec. 15, for simple assault.