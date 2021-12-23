Aldermen reconsider bids for services

In the Board of Aldermen’s last meeting of the year, Aldermen discussed available maintenance bids, potentially installing security cameras in the city, and the BBI Inc. hardware and software maintenance agreements.

Public Works Superintendent Sam Hale presented the Board with bids for the maintenance of the city’s cemetery and Forest Lawn. Both bids were taken under advisement back in Nov. 16.

The current and only bid covers the cemetery at a yearly expense of $12,480. In 2020 that cost was $9,200 a year. The Board agreed the current the price was too high and after some discussion the Board rejected the current bids. Alderman Bobby Nestle then made a motion to re-advertise for more bids for that contract, which was approved.

Hale also advised the Board that he met with a representative with Mississippi Power Company about a security camera system. That discussion involved placing a dual camera system at City Park and a single camera at the water wells. This topic was taken under advisement back on Nov 16. Recent vandalism to Christmas decorations at the park, forced the Board to revisit the need for security cameras. The cost of those three cameras would be $467 a month; the price for the cameras will go up $5 each in January. The Board approved a motion to have the cameras installed.

The Board also approved reducing hours in which people can visit City Park due to daylight savings time from 10 to 9 p.m. Signs at the park will be changed accordingly.

The Board approved the resignation of full time Police Officer Chris McInnis effective Dec 28. McInnis will be retained on the department’s part time list.

Also during the meeting, Alderwoman Anne Smith presented to the Board with information she gathered about annual hardware and software maintenance agreements with BBI Inc. The Board discussion the matter to decide what the city needs to maintain with BBI Inc. BBI is a software company that also performs hardware maintenance.

Smith, and the Board saw some “overkill in some areas,” when it came to the prices for some BBI equipment, they also saw some areas where they can save some money by potentially using an in-house IT employee and areas where the city could potentially cut out items from BBI and instead purchase equipment directly from vendors. Alderman Daniel Brown made a motion to table the maintenance agreement until the next meeting to determine exactly what they need and the estimated cost.

The Board approved the motion. The Board did approve the software maintenance support from BBI that runs from Jan. 1, 2022 – Dec. 31, 2022 at cost of $10,530.