Albert Benjamin

A Celebration of Life for Albert E. Benjamin, age 89, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, will be held Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2:00 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Bradley S. Aumann will officiate the service.

In memory of his spunk for life, feel free to wear something fun, such as a Saints shirt, jersey, etc.

A native of Rochester, NY, he served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Navy, followed by his services in the Army National Guard, Air Force Reserves, and to present date with the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was a retired machinist from Lockheed-Martin, and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Al loved spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, sitting by the water, traveling, watching the Saints play, and living life to the fullest with many adventures. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert P. Benjamin and Anna Marie Benjamin; his daughter, Cheryl Benjamin Dalton; his son, James “Jimmy” Benjamin; his granddaughters, Kacie Gaude Ricca and Theresa Hollis Benjamin; his cousins, Edward Klahammer and Donald Yantz.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Lorraine Benjamin; his daughters, Laurie (James) Gaude, Patti (Billy) Jones, and Ann “Annie” Clauss; his grandchildren, Matthew (Samantha) Jones, Krista (Corey) Russo, Johnathan (Hayleigh) Jones, Jordan (Brooke) Gaude, Christian Edward Clauss, Jesse Clauss, Emma Clauss, and Christopher (Christina) Hollis; his great grandchildren, Jayden Jordan, Isabella “Bella” Jones, Ava Jones, Jaxon “Jax” Ricca, Brody Russo, Payton Russo, Mckenna Clauss, Emile Lucas, Shawna Lucas, Madison Moore, Nicholas Moore, Cole Hollis and C.J. Hollis.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com