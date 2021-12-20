AFA Denounces FDA Announcement Permanently Allowing Abortion Pills by Mail

TUPELO, Miss. — As the country awaits a Supreme Court ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that allowed legal abortion across the nation, the American Family Association (AFA, afa.net)says abortion advocates have found another way push their agenda as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to permanently allow distribution of abortion pills by mail. Previously, the FDA has enforced an in-person dispensing requirement for those who wanted an abortion pill; however, this ruling was put on hold during 2020 for the Covid-19 pandemic.

AFA Executive Vice President Ed Vitagliano compares this policy change to a familiar story often associated with Christmas time, and says the move further sacrifices the youngest and most helpless, while highlighting an agenda of wanton destruction eliminating tens of thousands of people who would become innovators and creators.

Vitagliano stated, “Like Herod’s slaughter of the innocents in Matthew 2, the wicked will always seek ways to carry out their schemes. One need look no further than Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger. That twisted woman advocated for eugenics, calling for ‘the gradual suppression, elimination and eventual extinction, of defective stocks — those human weeds which threaten the blooming of the finest flowers of American civilization.’

“The pro-abortion crowd will always attempt to pull out of their toolboxes whatever instruments of death they can find. The abortion pill is an attempt to make murder as clean and tidy as possible, but the blood of the victims still cries out for justice. One day, God will mete out the justice due to the butchers, but until the Day of Judgment, those who honor the sanctity of human life must continue the fight to preserve it.”

