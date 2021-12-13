73rd Annual Bernard Blackwell All Star Football Classic

(CLINTON, MS) The 73rd Bernard Blackwell All Star Football Classic sponsored by Rex Team Sports will be played on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Joseph Milner Stadium, Lindy Callahan Field, in Gulfport, MS, with kickoff scheduled for 11:30 AM. General admission tickets will be available at the gate for only $10.00 per person with all seats general admission.

The game will only be available for broadcast on an internet stream at Friday Night Under The Lights at fnutl.com or the MAC Network on the web site at mscoaches.com/mac-network/livestream. The game will also be available on live streaming on Apple TV, Roku, & Firestick.

The North will be coached by Tyrone Shorter of Louisville while the South will be led by Ryan Earnest of Laurel. Each squad consists of 42 players and rosters are included with this release.

The game features a North-South format and the South leads the series 34-29-4. In the 72nd Annual Bernard Blackwell Classic played on December 19, 2020, the South defeated the North 16 to 10 at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Brandon High School in Brandon, MS.

The C-Spire Most Valuable Offensive Player for the South was quarterback Alan Follis of West Jones while the South’s C-Spire Most Valuable Defensive Player was linebacker Jalen Wells of Scott Central. The North C-Spire Offensive MVP was quarterback Jake Weir of Tupelo and the C-Spire North Defensive MVP was linebacker Steven Betts of East Webster. The Bill Stewart Award winner for the South was quarterback Ruben Lee of Moss Point while the Bill Stewart Award winner for the North was wide receiver Creek Robertson of Madison Central.

The Bernard Blackwell All Star Football Classic is formerly known as the Mississippi High School All Star Football Game and was originated in 1950 by Mississippi State coach Arthur “Slick” Morton. The MAC assumed sponsorship of the game from the Jackson Touchdown Club in 1993. In 1994, the game was renamed for Coach Bernard Blackwell, the late Executive Director of the MAC.

For more information, contact the MAC at (601) 924-3020. The MAC’s web site is located at www.mscoaches.com