Woman who died in Oct. 19, motorcycle collision identified

The woman who passed away after being involved in a motorcycle collision has been identified.

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said next of kin has been notified and the woman was identified as 75-year-old Janlee E. Thrift of Pearl River County. According to previous coverage, the collision occurred on Oct. 19, as the operator of the motorcycle attempted to enter the south bound lane of Interstate 59 from exit 1 in Nicholson.

The man, only identified as being 78-years-old, lost control of the motorcycle and crossed the grass median before both he and Thrift were ejected.

The man was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital, while the woman’s condition forced emergency personnel to transport her immediately to Highland Community Hospital.

Turnage said the man has since been released from the hospital.