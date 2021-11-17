“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”2 Timothy 4:7

On the 29th day of December and the year 1965, Wendy Rufus was born to the late Claude and Letitia Rufus. Wendy grew up in New Orleans, LA. She later moved to Philadelphia, PA, and in 2008, she returned home to Picayune, MS.

Wendy joined Greater Emmanuel Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Alex Wesco, Jr. She later joined New Beginning Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Joey Mark.

Wendy was a very loving, caring, and spirited person. She showed love to everyone she met, most of all, she loved the Lord.

Wendy was preceded in death by her father and mother, Claude, and Letitia Rufus.

She leaves to cherish her most precious memory; her devoted son, Tyree Rufus and his children, Mya, and Malik; her loving daughter, Jamie Odom and her son, John Wendy. She leaves behind two (2) sisters, Ruth Greene and Letitia (Gary)Carpenter; a brother, Claude (Annette) Rufus, Jr.; uncle, William Greene; a bonus sister, Sis. Ann Bro. Eddie) Myers; special cousin, Valerie (Al) Washington; special nephew, Joshua Carpenter, and a host of cousins, nephews, and nieces whom she loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 1:00 pm in New Beginning Baptist Church. Visitation is one hour prior. Pastor Joey Mark, Officiating.

Interment at the New Palestine Cemetery. All COVID-19 precautions will be observed.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.