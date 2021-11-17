Wellness in Park set for this Saturday

Pearl River County pet owners can receive free wellness shots for their furry friends during the Wellness in the Park event set for this Saturday, Nov. 20.

The SPCA wellness clinic will be held with the aim to provide the best overall health for local pets.

“A lot of our wellness shots are going to be free, and we’ve never had that before, plus we take credit cards now and we’ve never done that before either,” said Pearl River County SPCA representative Maria Diamond.

From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. the Pearl River County SPCA will set up shop at Jack Read Park to provide basic wellness vaccines for free. These shots include canine parvo, distemper and feline panleukopemia. All shots will be administered by a licensed veterinarian.

The SPCA was awarded a grant from Petco Love and Merck Animal Health that provided them with those supplies and vaccines. The free vaccines will be administered until they run out.

The SPCA will also be administering additional wellness shots at a low cost. Prices are as followed, $8 rabies shots, $15 microchip, $20 rabies and microchip combo, $10 Bordetella (dogs only) and $15 heartworm test (dogs only). If pet owners miss this Saturday’s event they can still visit the animal shelter on Palestine Road to receive the necessary vaccines. Staff at the shelter recently upgraded the office to accommodate those seeking shots for the pets.

“We’re much more organized in the wellness clinic now, people don’t have to worry about getting there at 8 o’clock in the morning and waiting, we’ve got our lines very well organized so people don’t have to wait nearly as long,” said Diamond.

During this Saturday’s Wellness in the Park, treats and drinks will be for sale. Pets owners who bring their pet to the park during the event are asked to ensure all dogs are on a leash or in a carrier and cats are in a carrier.