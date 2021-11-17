USM’s Hali Black Honored by Mississippi Library Association

Hali Black, an assistant professor and First Year Experience Librarian in The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) University Libraries is the recipient of the Mississippi Library Association’s (MLA) 2021 Past President Award.

The Past President Award recognizes “an outstanding beginning professional librarian” within the state library organization. “As an early career librarian and faculty member, I was both delighted and humbled to have received this prestigious award,” Black said.

A native of Curry, Alabama, Black earned an MLIS degree from the University of Alabama. She joined University Libraries as the First Year Experience Librarian and Assistant Professor in October 2018 after working at the University of North Alabama. At USM, she is responsible for providing general and specialized research, instruction, outreach, and collection development services. Black serves as the primary contact between the Libraries and the First Year Writing Program, as well as university programs focused on student recruitment and retention such as the Center for Student Success, the Honors College, the Advisement Center, and other student support programs.

Black is also Learning Design Coordinator for University Libraries, which serves as a lead in the setting of goals, objectives, and priorities for its instructional program, and as a resource for colleagues in the areas of instructional design and inclusive, learner-centered pedagogy.