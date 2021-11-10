USM Offers Special Activities as Part of International Education Week

The Office of Study Abroad at The University of Southern Mississippi is partnering with other units on the Hattiesburg campus to celebrate International Education Week (Nov. 8-12).

The USM event coincides with the official International Education Week – a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education. The celebration is designed to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn, and exchange experiences.

“We hope students will join us in celebrating diversity on our Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses, take time to learn about other cultures represented here, and talk with us in the Office of Study Abroad about how they can make a study abroad experience fit into their curriculum,” said USM Study Abroad Director Amy Linden.

Several interactive events are scheduled on the Hattiesburg campus all week. One of the more popular activities is a photo contest that has been included since 2006. The contest showcases photos taken by students while studying abroad and from students’ home countries. Linden notes that the cultural perspectives photo contest is just one of many ways for students to participate in the celebration of diverse cultures.

One example of diverse culture awareness involves the English Language Institute which hosts a cultural fair each year, giving international students the opportunity to introduce themselves and their home countries.

“In addition, students can participate by attending events such as the presentation about Haiti hosted by the French Association; international themed game night organized by the Southern Miss Activities Council; international food served at the Fresh, and the International Fashion Show organized by the African and Caribbean Society,” said Linden.

To learn more about International Education Week at USM, visit: https://studyabroad.usm.edu/index.cfm?FuseAction=Abroad.ViewLink&Parent_ID=0&Link_ID=2382ACFB-B854-3D97-8BBB13FDB5B3BEA3