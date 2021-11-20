Unrestrained Driver Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Published 12:23 pm Saturday, November 20, 2021

By Special to the Item

Roseland – Shortly after 6:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 10 near LA Hwy 1054 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Frederick Varnado of Kentwood, Louisiana.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Varnado was eastbound on LA Hwy 10 in a 2000 Toyota 4Runner. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota exited the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Toyota traveled through the eastbound ditch before impacting a tree.

Varnado was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment is suspected and a toxicology sample was obtained from Varnado for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. Please take a moment to speak with your loved ones about the importance of their safe decisions. Remind them to always wear a seatbelt, never drive impaired, and to avoid distractions.

More News

AG Lynn Fitch Joins Nationwide Investigation into Instagram’s Impact on Young People

Maroon Tide floods Panthers to move on up

Dust bunnies and the joy of satisfaction

A new cold front every few days

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar