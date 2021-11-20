Unrestrained Driver Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Roseland – Shortly after 6:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 10 near LA Hwy 1054 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Frederick Varnado of Kentwood, Louisiana.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Varnado was eastbound on LA Hwy 10 in a 2000 Toyota 4Runner. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota exited the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Toyota traveled through the eastbound ditch before impacting a tree.

Varnado was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment is suspected and a toxicology sample was obtained from Varnado for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. Please take a moment to speak with your loved ones about the importance of their safe decisions. Remind them to always wear a seatbelt, never drive impaired, and to avoid distractions.