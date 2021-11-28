Unemployment in county for October, 2021

Pearl River County’s unemployment rate in October of this year was reported to be 4 percent, a decrease from the previous month’s rate of 4.9 percent. That ranking put Pearl River County tied with Leake County for 34th out of 82 counties in Mississippi. The prior year in October, Pearl River County’s unemployment rate was 6.2 percent.

Pearl River County’s rate for the month of October is slightly higher than the statewide unadjusted average of 3.9 percent.

The unadjusted average in Mississippi for September was 4.7 percent. In October of 2020 the unadjusted average was 6.2 percent.

Mississippi’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October of this year was 5.5 percent, a bit lower than September’s rate of 5.8. A year ago the state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 6.9 percent.

Nationwide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in October was 4.6 percent, a slight decrease from the previous month’s percentage of 4.8. A year prior that rate was 6.9 percent.

The unadjusted nationwide average was 4.3 percent, a decrease from September’s rate of 4.6 but was lower than the rate in October of 2020 of 6.7 percent.

Seasonally adjusted rates take annual patterns such as weather, holidays, school schedules and other occurrences that affect employment rates into account. Only nationwide and statewide percentages are adjusted.

During the month of October, 27 of Mississippi’s 82 counties reported unemployment rates at or below the statewide unadjusted average of 3.9 percent.

Rankin County reported the lowest unemployment rate during October of 2.7 percent with Lafayette County reporting a rate of 2.8 percent.

Jefferson County reported the highest rate, at 12.2 percent, with Humphreys County reporting a rate of 8.8 percent.