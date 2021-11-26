Two Mississippi and two Louisiana residents killed in Lafourche Parish crash

Raceland – On November 25, 2021, shortly after 5:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Highway 90 at the intersection with Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Raceland. The crash claimed the lives of 54-year-old Barbera Guidry of Wiggins, MS, 35-year-old Catlin Leboeuf of Wiggins, MS, 31-year-old Dustin Moore of Raceland, and 30-year-old Michelle Moore of Raceland.

The preliminary investigation revealed Guidry, who was driving a 2019 KIA Optima, was stopped on LA Hwy 182 at the intersection with U.S. Hwy 90. At the same time, a 2017 Ford F-250, driven by Dustin Moore, was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90. For reasons still under investigation, Guidry failed to yield to approaching traffic, entered the intersection, and was struck by the Ford. After the collision, the Ford overturned causing the front occupants to be ejected.

Despite wearing seatbelts, Guidry and the rear passenger of the KIA, Leboeuf, suffered fatal injuries. Dustin Moore and the front passenger of the Ford, Michelle Moore, were both unrestrained and ejected. They too suffered fatal injuries and all were pronounced dead at the scene. A front passenger in the KIA and rear passenger in the Ford were properly restrained and transported with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Drivers should always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Obeying all traffic laws, ensuring all occupants are properly restrained, and never driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted can often mean the difference between a safe drive and one that ends in tragedy.

Troop C has investigated 39 fatal crashes resulting in 49 deaths in 2021.