Two arrested for drug offenses during traffic stop

Two Pearl River County residents were arrested by narcotics investigators with the Sheriff’s Department and Picayune Police Department on Oct. 13.

Sheriff David Allison said the case began with a routine traffic stop as investigators with both departments were conducting patrols. When they saw the driver of an SUV operate the vehicle in an unsafe manner, a stop was conducted.

As the investigators approached the vehicle they apparently saw the passenger, later identified as Jeffery Daniel Bridges, 31, of 1701 Highway 11, attempt to eat some marijuana.

As they spoke with the driver, identified as 28-year-old Christof Andrew Bolotte, of 103 Rollingwood Dr., Carriere, they recovered the marijuana Bridges was attempting to consume, Allison said.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of more marijuana, a distribution amount of methamphetamine, a firearm, two firearm suppressors, a digital scale, plastic bags and other items commonly used in the distribution of controlled substances, Allison said.

Bridges was arrested for possession of marijuana and resisting arrest, while Bolotte was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Allison said.