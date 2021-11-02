Troopers Seek Hit and Run Vehicle That Left Pedestrian Seriously Injured

Independence – On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, shortly after 8:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Hwy 51, near LA Hwy 40, in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash left a female pedestrian seriously injured.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as the pedestrian was walking on the southbound side of U.S. Hwy 51. For reasons still under investigation, the front of a southbound vehicle struck the pedestrian on the roadway. After striking the pedestrian, the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, Troopers believe the suspect vehicle is white and will have damage to the right front headlight. This crash remains under investigation, and Troopers ask that anyone with information regarding this crash contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at 985-893-6250.