Tribal Member Sentenced to Prison for Drug Conspiracy

Jackson, Miss. – A member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced today to 33 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute hydrocodone on the Choctaw Indian Reservation, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court documents, Antoniel Thomas, Sr., 49, of Choctaw, participated in a conspiracy to distribute hydrocodone in the Pearl River Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

A federal grand jury indicted Thomas in August of 2020 and he pled guilty on March 4, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute hydrocodone. Thomas admitted to buying and selling hydrocodone on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

Hon. Daniel P. Jordan, III., Chief United States District Judge, sentenced Thomas to a prison term of 33 months, plus a fine of $1,500.00, to be followed by a term of 3 years on supervised release following release from prison.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin J. Payne.