Today is November 13, 2021
Published 9:16 am Saturday, November 13, 2021
A simple technique for faster turkey (or chicken) roasting
Waiting to dig into a beautifully golden and succulent turkey is one of the joys of Thanksgiving Day. Waiting is the operative word on Thanksgiving, as cooking a turkey to perfection in the oven can take several hours.
Those who do not have the patience to wait for their drumsticks or breast meat may look to faster cooking methods like deep frying, which takes considerably less time than roasting. However, for those not yet ready to delve into deep frying, spatchcocking is a classic technique that can cook turkeys a little more quickly.
While food scholars are not certain of the origins of spatchcocking, many agree that it dates back to 18th century Ireland. Spatchcocking is a simple deboning method that essentially butterflies a whole chicken or turkey. According to The Spruce: Eats, spatchcocking involves removing the backbone of the bird from tail to neck so that the poultry can be opened out flat. The increase in surface exposure to the heat while roasting results in a shorter cooking time and more even cooking. A 10-pound turkey may be done in under two hours when spatchcocked, compared to three or more hours when cooked traditionally.
Butterflying a turkey also makes it easier to manage on a grill or in a smoker.
How to spatchcock a turkey
A sharp, sturdy pair of kitchen shears is the best tool for the job. Once shears have been procured, cooks can follow these guidelines.
1. Remove the gizzards, if applicable, from the inner cavity of the turkey.
2. Flip the bird breast-side down on a cutting board and find the backbone in the middle.
3. Cut along one side of the backbone, then repeat on the other. It may take a little strength to power through the rib bones. Save the backbone for making stock or gravy.
4. Flip the turkey breast-side up and then use both hands to crack the breastbone and flatten the turkey further.
5. Cut off the wing tips, if desired, or tuck them under the breast. Place the turkey on a rack in a roasting pan. Turn the legs so that the drumsticks are facing inward on the pan, like the turkey is knocked-kneed.
6. Season and cook until internal temperature at the thigh (not touching the bone) reaches 165 F with a thermometer.
7. Let rest, then cut and enjoy.
Spatchcocking a turkey is a method of flattening the bird that results in a faster cooking time, perfect for busy Thanksgiving cooks.
***
Did you know?
Many sports fans are well acquainted with Movember®, a grassroots effort that aims to raise awareness about men’s health. Movember® participants, the most famous of which may be Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, grow mustaches each November to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. Since the campaign’s inception in 2003, Movember® has funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects around the world. While the Movember® movement is a fun way to raise awareness about men’s health, prospective participants should know that there’s rules they must follow to be true men of Movember®. The first rule is that, once they register at Movember.com, participants must begin the month of November with a clean shaven face. Over the next 30 days, each participant, or “Mo Bro,” must grow and groom his mustache. Beards and goatees are forbidden, as are fake mustaches. As Movember® progresses, Mo Bros must use their budding lip brushes to create conversation and raise funds for men’s health. Finally, each Mo Bro must conduct himself like a true gentleman. More information about Movember® can be found at www.us.movember.com.