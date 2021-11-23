Thomas Henry Fondal

November 20, 2021

Thomas Henry Fondal, 65, of Slidell, LA passed into eternal rest on November 20, 2021. He was born on August 30, 1956 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late parents, Cleveland Louis Fondal Sr. and Rose Mary Johnson.

Thomas accepted the Lord at an early age at Laharpe United Methodist Church and later joined Mt. Hermon Baptist church in New Orleans, LA. He was a member of Asbury Mt. Olive in Topeka, KS and attended East Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Picayune, MS.

Thomas was a 1975 graduate of John McDonough Senior High School in New Orleans, LA. He worked for Bergeron Shipyard, Dixie Parking, which later became Standard Parking of which he retired. His favorite pastime was going to the Second Lines, watching the Indians, and gathering with his family and friends.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Cleveland Sr. and Rose Fondal; father and mother-in-law: Jessie Sr. and Catherine Williams; one brother: Cleveland Fondal Jr.; four sisters: Deborah (Phillip Sr.) Wilson, Sharon (Harold Sr.) Yates, Sheila & Rosemary Fondal; three sisters-in-law: Marilyn Thompson, Cora Garrett, and Dorcas “Darlene” Gordon; two bothers-in-law: Jessie Jr. and Albert “Clarence” Williams; two nephews: Reginald Bailey Sr. and Arthur “Bear” Jackson IV; best friend: Johnny “Fat” Joseph.

Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 34 years, Venita W. Fondal of Slidell, LA; four daughters: Sheila (Ronnie) Marcelli of New Orleans, LA, Keshawn (Jamal) Barconey of Pace, FL and Alicia and Lataisha Fondal of Austin, TX; one godson: Harold Yates Jr. of New Orleans, LA, one sister: Patricia (Romell) Farley of New Orleans, LA, two granddaughters: Skylar and Salia Barconey of Pace, FL; two brothers-in-law: Paul Sr.(Clara) Williams of Anniston, AL, and Julius (Deborah) Williams of Villa Rica, GA; best friend Wilton “Wookie” Carraby and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at 6 – 8pm., November 26, 2021 at Brown’s Funeral Home 1011 Rosa Street Picayune, MS. 39466. A Graveside Service will be held at 1pm, Saturday, November 27, 2021 at New Palestine Cemetery 2308 Palestine Road Picayune, MS 39466