Thomas Burton Mosley, Jr.

November 6, 2021

Thomas Burton Mosley, Jr. of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the age of 99.

Thomas was a longtime resident of Picayune and a member of First United Methodist Church of Picayune. He was a WWII Veteran serving in the Navy and Airforce Reserve. Thomas enjoyed golfing, took pride in his yard, and loved his church.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jewel Newsome Mosley; parents, Thomas Mosley, Sr. and Ruby Lee Mosley; brothers, Sherman “Bubba” Mosley and Robert Norris Mosley; sisters, Monnie Nunnery, Francis Dedmon, and Minnie Jean Lewellyn; son, Douglas N. Mosley; one great-grandson, Zachary Taylor Foulke.

He is survived by daughters, Linda Daigle and Joyce Porter; five grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 2:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Picayune. Service to begin at 3:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.