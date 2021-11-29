Thiam named Bulldog of the Week

Published 2:44 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Carr Thiam has been named Bulldog of the Week for Nov. 22-28.

 

Thiam, a sophomore forward from Tampa, Fla., shot the lights out in an 18-point night for Mississippi Gulf Coast in an 82-63 win at Baton Rouge. He was 4-for-6 from the 3-point line and shot 70 percent from the floor in addition to grabbing six rebounds.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s nine intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

