The Lady Maroon Tide fall short against the Panthers

The Picayune Maroon Tide girls basketball team (1-4) suffered a big loss to the Lumberton Panthers Monday afternoon. The Lady Maroon Tide struggled to put points up in a low scoring 46-12 game.

Picayune’s Samara Clark scored the first points on the night and the Maroon Tide led 2-0. The Lady Panthers answered by going on an 11-0 run. Amiya Graves stopped the Panther’s run by knocking down a pull up jumper. The Maroon Tide was then down 11-4 with one minute left in the first quarter. The Lady Panthers added three points to the lead just before the end of the quarter, putting the score at 14-4.

In the second quarter, Picayune was down 17-4 as Graves hit the Maroon Tide’s first three of the night and shortened the Panthers lead to 17-7. Then, Shannon Hernandez was fouled on a lay up and made 1-2 free throws. After the Lady Panthers answered with a three pointer, the Lady Maroon Tide responded with a quick layup after the Panthers’ full court press. With two minutes left, the Maroon Tide was down 20-10.

The Panthers ended the quarter with a 4-0 run after making two steals and layups.

The Lady Maroon Tide headed into halftime down 24-10.

The third quarter was all Lady Panthers, forcing the Lady Maroon Tide into four turnovers in the quarter and scoring 15 unanswered points. At the end of the third quarter the Maroon Tide as down 39-10.

In the fourth quarter the Lady Maroon Tide’s turnovers continued as they tried to close the huge deficit. The Lady Panthers scored 11 unanswered until Graves made a fast break layup in final minutes of play.

The Lady Maroon Tide went on to lose to the Lady Panthers 46-12.

Next for the Lady Maroon Tide will be another home matchup against the George County Rebels on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.